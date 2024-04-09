ADVERTISEMENT

Senior IPS officer Rajiv Ratan passes away

April 09, 2024 09:37 am | Updated 09:37 am IST - HYDERABAD

An IPS officer of 1991 batch, Rajiv Ratan is the Director General of Vigilance and Enforcement.

The Hindu Bureau

Senior IPS officer Rajiv Ratan has passed away on Tuesday, April 9 morning reportedly after heart attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was out for morning walk off his house near Kandukur on city outskirts when he complained of chest pain, according to preliminary information. The senior officer walked back home, called his driver who drove him to a corporate hospital in Gachchibowli.

The doctors pronounced him dead. An IPS officer of 1991 batch, Rajiv Ratan is presently serving as Director General of Vigilance and Enforcement. He is also ex-officio principal secretary to State government.

The senior officer had long review meeting at his office the previous day assessing the performance of the department officials serving in different capacities. He oversaw the inquiry ordered by the State government into the recent Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme following sinking of two piers of the project at Medigadda barrage.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Recently, Rajiv Ratan made a power point presentation about the inquiry with precise details about the sinking of the piers at Medigadda barrage during a visit by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and his Cabinet colleagues along with leaders of opposition parties.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

police / death

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US