Senior IPS officer Rajiv Ratan passes away

April 09, 2024

Senior IPS officer Rajiv Ratan has passed away on Tuesday, April 9 morning reportedly after heart attack.

He was out for morning walk off his house near Kandukur on city outskirts when he complained of chest pain, according to preliminary information. The senior officer walked back home, called his driver who drove him to a corporate hospital in Gachchibowli.

The doctors pronounced him dead. An IPS officer of 1991 batch, Rajiv Ratan is presently serving as Director General of Vigilance and Enforcement. He is also ex-officio principal secretary to State government.

The senior officer had long review meeting at his office the previous day assessing the performance of the department officials serving in different capacities. He oversaw the inquiry ordered by the State government into the recent Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme following sinking of two piers of the project at Medigadda barrage.

Recently, Rajiv Ratan made a power point presentation about the inquiry with precise details about the sinking of the piers at Medigadda barrage during a visit by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and his Cabinet colleagues along with leaders of opposition parties.