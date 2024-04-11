ADVERTISEMENT

Senior IPS officer Rajiv Ratan cremated with police honours

April 11, 2024 12:32 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy with family members of senior IPS officer Rajiv Ratan, who recently died of a heart attack, during the latter’s funeral ceremony in Hyderabad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The final rites of senior IPS officer Rajiv Ratan took place on Wednesday, with full police honours.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was joined by top State and police officials including Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari, and Director General of Police (DGP) Ravi Gupta at the funeral ceremony. The 1991 batch IPS officer passed away due to cardiac arrest while undergoing treatment at a private hospital on Tuesday.

Final salute to a valiant officer Rajiv Ratan and his visionary leadership in disaster response

Mr. Revanth Reddy consoled his wife Priyanka and son Hari Ratan and paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of Rajiv Ratan. The mortal remains of the officer were brought to his home on Wednesday morning. Later in the afternoon, the remains were taken to Vaikunta Mahaprasthanam crematorium in Shaikpet for the last rites.

In an emotional tribute, DGP Ravi Gupta wrote: “Rajiv wasn’t merely a colleague or friend, he stood as a towering presence among us, embodying strength and self-assurance, often radiating an infectious confidence. His sudden departure has created an irreplaceable void. With retirement looming, Rajiv’s unexpected passing serves as a stark reminder of life’s fragility and uncertainty. I recall our interactions during our training at the National Police Academy, and the remarkable impact he left on those around him.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Senior officers, including C.V. Anand, Shivadhar Reddy, and Sandeep Shandilya, also paid their respects. Former DGPs of the State, such as Mahender Reddy, Anurag Sharma, and Dinesh Reddy also joined in paying tributes to the officer.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US