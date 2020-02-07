Senior IAS officer allowed to contest election

Observing that rejection of nomination of senior IAS officer Jayesh Ranjan for the election to the post of president of Telangana Olympic Association was unsustainable, the Telangana High Court on Friday directed retired judge and Election Officer Chandra Kumar to accept his nomination.

Justice T. Vinod Kumar instructed the Election Officer to undertake the IAS officer’s nomination paper for scrutiny, enabling him to contest the election. The judge, in the order, made it clear that election of the petitioner would be subject to the final outcome of the petition filed by the IAS officer.

In the event of the IAS officer getting elected to the post, he can assume the office only with the prior permission of the Central government. The Election Officer was also instructed to display that the candidature of the IAS officer is subject to final judgment to be delivered by the court in the petition.

Mr. Jayesh Ranjan serving as Principal Secretary, Information Technology and Industries, filed a writ petition challenging rejection of his nomination papers by the Election Officer. The IAS officer stated that he filed nomination for the post of TOA president by virtue of his being a member of the Badminton Association of Telangana’s Executive Committee.

The Election Officer, however, rejected the nomination papers, stating that he attracted disqualification due to All India Service (Conduct) Rules-1968. The petitioner’s counsel Ashok Anand Kumar contended that the said Rules did not bar the IAS officer from contesting the election. The rules only prohibit All India Service officers from holding an elective office without prior permission of the Centre.

To contest the election, the officer should have secured permission of the Head of the Department and Mr. Jayesh Ranjan secured the same from the Chief Secretary (who is HoD), counsel said.