Senior Congress leader Indersain Reddy passes away

Senior Congress leader and former MLC S. Indersain Reddy passed away at a private hospital on Sunday. He was 81 and was survived by a son and daughter.

Mr. Reddy was active in politics since his college days and was the General Secretary of OU Students’ Union in the early 1960s. He also served as the AP Youth Congress General Secretary and General Secretary of the Indian Youth Congress in 1975.

Known to be very close to the late Sanjay Gandhi in his heydays, Mr. Reddy was the first State Special Representative in T. Anjaiah’s Cabinet. He was a member of Osmania Graduates’ Association, Economic Committee and Exhibition Society.

