GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Senior Congress leader Indersain Reddy passes away

Published - October 27, 2024 07:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad

Senior Congress leader and former MLC S. Indersain Reddy passed away at a private hospital on Sunday. He was 81 and was survived by a son and daughter.

Mr. Reddy was active in politics since his college days and was the General Secretary of OU Students’ Union in the early 1960s. He also served as the AP Youth Congress General Secretary and General Secretary of the Indian Youth Congress in 1975.

Known to be very close to the late Sanjay Gandhi in his heydays, Mr. Reddy was the first State Special Representative in T. Anjaiah’s Cabinet. He was a member of Osmania Graduates’ Association, Economic Committee and Exhibition Society.

Published - October 27, 2024 07:44 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.