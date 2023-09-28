ADVERTISEMENT

Senior Congress BC leaders to meet Kharge, others today

September 28, 2023 02:40 am | Updated September 27, 2023 11:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Seniors like former PCC chiefs Ponnala Lakshmaiah and V. Hanumantha Rao besides former MPs Anjan Kumar Yadav and Suresh Shetkar are already camping in New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Senior BC leaders from the Congress will leave for New Delhi on Thursday to join their other colleagues camping in the national Capital and make a concerted effort to impress upon the high command to give adequate number of tickets to the deserving leaders in the Assembly elections.

While seniors like former PCC chiefs Ponnala Lakshmaiah and V. Hanumantha Rao besides former MPs Anjan Kumar Yadav and Suresh Shetkar are already camping in New Delhi, they would be joined by TPCC working President Mahesh Kumar Goud, Campaign Committee chief Madhu Yaskhi and former MP and BC declaration committee chief Ponnam Prabhakar.

According to the senior leaders, they would be meeting AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge, party general secretary K.V. Venugopal, screening committee chief Muraleedharan during the next two days.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our intention to apprise the central leaders that they should honour the commitment of 34 seats to the BCs in this elections. In 2018 elections, 27 seats were given to BCs,” a senior leader said and expressed fears that a determined effort was on to deprive BCs tickets in the name of bleak winning chances.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US