Senior Congress BC leaders to meet Kharge, others today

September 28, 2023 02:40 am | Updated 02:40 am IST - HYDERABAD

Senior BC leaders from the Congress will leave for New Delhi on Thursday to join their other colleagues camping in the national Capital and make a concerted effort to impress upon the high command to give adequate number of tickets to the deserving leaders in the Assembly elections.

While seniors like former PCC chiefs Ponnala Lakshmaiah and V. Hanumantha Rao besides former MPs Anjan Kumar Yadav and Suresh Shetkar are already camping in New Delhi, they would be joined by TPCC working President Mahesh Kumar Goud, Campaign Committee chief Madhu Yaskhi and former MP and BC declaration committee chief Ponnam Prabhakar.

According to the senior leaders, they would be meeting AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge, party general secretary K.V. Venugopal, screening committee chief Muraleedharan during the next two days.

“Our intention to apprise the central leaders that they should honour the commitment of 34 seats to the BCs in this elections. In 2018 elections, 27 seats were given to BCs,” a senior leader said and expressed fears that a determined effort was on to deprive BCs tickets in the name of bleak winning chances.