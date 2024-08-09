ADVERTISEMENT

Senior citizen loses ₹22 lakh in parcel scam

Updated - August 09, 2024 11:49 pm IST

Published - August 09, 2024 11:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

An 80-year-old retired woman from Hyderabad lost ₹22 lakh to parcel scam. The Hyderabad Cyber Crime police booked a case. 

Police said scammers threatened the victim stating that a parcel containing narcotics had been sent to Delhi using her mobile number. “They demanded that she transfer money to the ‘RBI’ for verification and confirmation. The victim, believing the caller, obliged by transferring ₹22 lakh from her bank to the account number provided by them. When the victim’s son called her, he informed her that it was a spam call and they came to us to file a complaint,” said the police. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US