Senior citizen loses ₹22 lakh in parcel scam

An 80-year-old retired woman from Hyderabad lost ₹22 lakh to parcel scam. The Hyderabad Cyber Crime police booked a case.

Police said scammers threatened the victim stating that a parcel containing narcotics had been sent to Delhi using her mobile number. “They demanded that she transfer money to the ‘RBI’ for verification and confirmation. The victim, believing the caller, obliged by transferring ₹22 lakh from her bank to the account number provided by them. When the victim’s son called her, he informed her that it was a spam call and they came to us to file a complaint,” said the police.