Senior citizen killed in hit-and-run case

April 22, 2023 05:47 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 72-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run accident while he was crossing the road at Chandanagar on early Friday morning. 

Police said that the deceased, Shaik Moulana, was dropped off near HUDA colony railway station by an auto driver when a speeding vehicle, which is yet to be identified, ran over him.

“He was heading to Nizampet on some work and was dropped off at the station at 5:30 a.m. on Friday. The speeding vehicle was proceeding from Lingampally towards Miyapur. Moulana sustained injuries on his head and left hand. The auto driver, Shaik Kamruddin, rushed him to a hospital in an ambulance that was present at the place, where he succumbed while undergoing treatment,” said the police, adding that a case was booked and a probe was launched to trace the absconding individual involved in the accident.

