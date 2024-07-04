ADVERTISEMENT

Senior citizen hit by train in Telangana, body dragged by locomotive engine

Published - July 04, 2024 11:24 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

A septuagenarian walking on a railway track in Bibinagar was hit and dragged by the hook of a locomotive engine on Tuesday evening. His body ended up in Ghatkesar, where the railway police shifted it for an autopsy. 

The victim, yet to be identified, was hit by the train between Bibinagar and Ghatkesar stations around 4.40 p.m., from where the train took a loop line to reach Secunderabad. 

“The body was stuck to loco of an empty rake for about an hour before it was retrieved at Ghatkesar at around 5.35 p.m.,” said Secunderabad Railway Police Force (RPF) Inspector Sai Ishwar Goud. The body was sent to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem.  

Secunderabad Railway Police booked a case under the Section 194 (suspicious death) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and a notice was issued to police stations across the State to verify with the missing cases reported. Further investigation is underway with the RPF Secunderabad.  

