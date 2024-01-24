Senior citizen flags off pilgrim special train to south India

January 24, 2024 08:21 am | Updated 08:21 am IST - HYDERABAD

75-year-old Raghuma Reddy, a resident of Hyderabad, flagged off the ‘Divya Dakshin Yatra with Jyotirlinga’ Bharat Gaurav ‘Punya Kshetra Yatra’ train from Secunderabad station on Tuesday.

The tour covers Tiruvannamalai [Arunachalam], Rameswaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Trivandrum, Trichy and Thanjavur. It has been provided boarding/de-boarding facilities for passengers at 10 stations in the two Telugu States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. It includes halts Secunderabad, Kazipet, Warangal and Khammam stations in Telangana as well as Vijayawada, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta stations in AP.

The train provides opportunity to both AC and Non-AC passengers with a mixed composition – 2 AC (1), 3 AC (3) and Sleeper (7), said an official release.

Safety awards

About 11 staffers, including loco pilots, station masters, technicians, points man, key/gate man and track maintainers were given safety awards by South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Arun Kumar Jain on Tuesday. Among the awardees, five belonged to Secunderabad division, three to Vijaywada, one each to Nanded, Guntur and Guntakal.

The GM wanted surprises inspections to ensure alertness and avoid untoward incidents. Focus should be on additional loop lines, doubling and tripling works. He also reviewed the progress of ongoing works pertaining to track renewals, newly commissioned sections and punctuality statistics of the train operations.

Special trains towards Tirupati

The SCR will run four special trains to Tirupati. Train No. 7041 Secunderabad – Tirupati will depart at 8 p.m. (Thursday, January 25), and arrive at 9 a.m. (Friday), 07042 Tirupati – Secunderabad will depart at 7.50 p.m. (Friday, January 26), and will arrive at 9.30 a.m. (Saturday), 02764 Secunderabad – Tirupati will depart at 6.40 p.m. (Saturday, January 27), and arrive at 6.45 a.m. (Sunday), while 02763 Tirupati – Secunderabad will depart at 5.15 p.m. (Sunday, Jan. 28), and arrive at 5.55 a.m. (Monday).

The first two trains will stop at Kacheguda, Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthi Road, Gadwal, Raichur, Mantralayam Road, Guntakal, Tadipatri, Yerraguntla, Kadapa, Razampet and Renigunta stations in both the directions.

The next two services will stop at Janagaon, Kazipet, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Khammam, Vijayawada, Tenali, Baptla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta stations in both the directions. These trains will have a AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper Class and General second sitting coaches.

