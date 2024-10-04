GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Senior citizen conned of ₹3.30 lakh in impersonation fraud

Published - October 04, 2024 10:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 72-year-old retired man from Hyderabad was conned of ₹3.30 lakh in an impersonation fraud.

According to the police, the victim received a WhatsApp message, allegedly from ‘Airtel’, stating that his mobile number is being blocked as it was involved in a ₹300 crore financial scam involving Naresh Goyal.

Following this, the fraudsters, impersonating the Mumbai police, asked the victim to show up in Mumbai as soon as possible or face a ‘preliminary enquiry’ over video. The victim was also shown a fabricated RBI letter with his name on it which claimed that the matter was confidential due to national security concerns.

After the dramatic series of events, the scammers said that the victim could pay a penalty of ₹5 lakhs to the RBI to close the matter. The victim transferred the money via RTGS to a fraudulent account and once the transactions worth ₹3.30 lakh were completed, he fraudsters went incommunicado.

