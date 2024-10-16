Telangana | Senior bureaucrats given FAC of posts including GHMC Commissioner vacated by officers repatriated to AP cadre

Telangana government has appointed senior IAS officials in full additional charge of the posts that fell vacant after the repatriation of some bureaucrats working in Telangana to Andhra Pradesh cadre.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, the State government has not issued relieving orders of these officers in spite of the orders given by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) directing the State administration to relieve them with immediate effect a couple of days ago. Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari issued the relieving orders as well as the full additional charge arrangement after the High Court’s verdict asking the officers to report to AP government.

Accordingly, Transport Commissioner K. Ilambarithi has been placed in full additional charge as GHMC Commissioner in place of Amrapali Kata who has been repatriated to Andhra Pradesh cadre. Scheduled Caste Development Department principal secretary N. Sridhar is placed in full additional charge of the post of Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture department and Finance department Principal Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania has been posted as Energy department Secretary as well as Chairman and Managing Director of TGTransco and Genco. Health department Secretary Christina Z. Chongthu is given responsibility of AYUSH as its director and T.K. Sreedevi has been given the charge as Secretary to government, WCD & SC Department. Health director R.V. Karnan has been given the full additional charge as Aarogyasri Healthcare Trust CEO.

The State government has released the orders after the Telangana High Court set aside the petitions filed individually by some officers repatriated to AP cadre seeking their continuance in Telangana. The officers moved a lunch motion in the High Court after the Hyderabad bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal rejected their pleas seeking continuation in Telangana cadre.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.