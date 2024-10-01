Senior bureaucrats appointed as special officers to erstwhile 10 districts 

The State government has appointed senior bureaucrats as special officers for the erstwhile 10 districts to oversee effective implementation of the welfare and development schemes launched for different sections.

The officials have been tasked with the responsibility of ensuring that the programmes launched by the government for the welfare of different sections were implemented effectively so that the benefits reach the last mile. The officials had been directed to work in close coordination with the district collectors concerned so that all the genuine beneficiaries received the benefit of the schemes.

GHMC Commissioner Amrapali had been entrusted the responsibility of Hyderabad district. Senior official Anita Ramachandran would monitor the affairs of old Nalgonda district and another senior bureaucrat Surendra Mohan had been tasked with the implementation of schemes in the erstwhile Khammam district. Likewise, D. Divya would look after Rangareddy district affairs, R.V. Karnan (Karimnagar), Ilambarthi (Adilabad), A. Sarath (Nizamabad), T. Vinay Krishna Reddy (Warangal), Ravi (Mahabubnagar) and Harichandana (Medak).

