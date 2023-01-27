Senior BRS leader meets Revanth at Kodangal

January 27, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In a significant political development, senior Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leader and seven-time MLA, Gurunath Reddy met Telangana Congress president, A. Revanth Reddy at Kodangal on Friday leading to rumours that he would resign from the BRS soon.

Mr. Gurunath Reddy is also an arch-political rival of Mr. Revanth Reddy and had contested against him in Kodangal several times. His meeting raised eyebrows given their political rivalry and also that he is a senior BRS leader with influence in some parts of old Mahabubnagar district. There was no clarity on when/whether he would join or announce his resignation from the BRS.

Along with him Kodangal Municipal Chairman, Jagadeeshwar Reddy, who is the son of Mr. Gurunath Reddy, and Mandal Praja Parishad (MPP) president, Muddappa also met Mr. Revanth Reddy and are likely to join the Congress whenever the senior leader takes a decision. The leaders also discussed the Haath se Haath Jodo padayatra in Mahabubnagar.

Mr. Revanth Reddy is said to have invited them to join the Congress stating that the BRS’s policy was to ‘use and throw’ leaders of any stature. Congress would be strengthened with the entry of Mr. Gurunath Reddy and his services would always be recognised. There was a great future for the Congress in Telangana as people were vexed with the BRS rule, he apparently told them.

Later, during his visit to several areas in Kodangal constituency, Mr. Revanth Reddy criticised the government saying they had neglected the constituency with vengeance. IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao, who promised to adopt the constituency in the last elections, did not fulfill any promise.

He asked people in Daultabad to remember the development done by him as an MLA like the double road to Ravulapalli, Maddur and Koilkonda. The TRS (now BRS) that promised to bring Krishna water could not even fill the breaches to Doultabad lake. There is no double bedroom in any village and said only Indiramma houses built by the Congress continue to be visible in all the villages. Moreover, the Narayanpet lift irrigation scheme was sidelined as it was proposed by him.

He said Sonia Gandhi had given the ‘Kodangal’s son’ an opportunity to lead the historic Congress and it was a recognition and respect for the Kodangal residents. He said he would ensure that rail line is laid to Kodangal constituency.