Senior assistant of Agriculture dept. given four-year RI in bribery case

Special Judge for trial of SPE and ACB cases, Karimnagar, Kumar Vivek on Thursday sentenced Annareddi Pranavender Reddy, senior assistant, Office of the Assistant Director of Agriculture, Karimnagar, to undergo four years’ rigorous imprisonment and pay a fine of ₹6,000 in a bribery case.

In 2013, the accused officer Pranavender Reddy allegedly took a bribe of ₹3,000 from the complainant for processing his application for issue of licence to his fertiliser shop at Velichala village in Ramadugu mandal of Karimnagar district, ACB sources said. The accused officer is convicted under section 7 and 13(1) (d) read with 13(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.