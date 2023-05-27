‘Sengol, the Rajadanda, is a 1300 years old tradition’

May 27, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The antiquity of Sengol, the Rajadanda, to adorn the interior of the new Parliament building, goes back to 1300 years, said archaeologists Ch. Babjirao and E. Sivanagireddy, in a release here on Saturday.

According to them the Sengol — originally called Nandi Dhwaja — is seen in the left hand of Siva-Nataraja sculpture carved on the southern wall of Virupaksha temple, Pattadakal, a world Heritage site in Karnataka. The temple was built in 745 CE by Lokamahadevi, queen of Badami Chalukyan Emperor Vikramaditya-II (733-45CE). It was regarded as symbol of power by many dynasties in subsequent periods in South India, they explained.

