‘Sengol, the Rajadanda, is a 1300 years old tradition’

May 27, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

It can be seen at Virupaksha temple at Pattadakal, say archeologists

The Hindu Bureau

The antiquity of Sengol, the Rajadanda, to adorn the interior of the new Parliament building, goes back to 1300 years, said archaeologists Ch. Babjirao and E. Sivanagireddy, in a release here on Saturday.

According to them the Sengol — originally called Nandi Dhwaja — is seen in the left hand of Siva-Nataraja sculpture carved on the southern wall of Virupaksha temple, Pattadakal, a world Heritage site in Karnataka. The temple was built in 745 CE by Lokamahadevi, queen of Badami Chalukyan Emperor Vikramaditya-II (733-45CE). It was regarded as symbol of power by many dynasties in subsequent periods in South India, they explained.

