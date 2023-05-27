HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Sengol, the Rajadanda, is a 1300 years old tradition’

It can be seen at Virupaksha temple at Pattadakal, say archeologists

May 27, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The antiquity of Sengol, the Rajadanda, to adorn the interior of the new Parliament building, goes back to 1300 years, said archaeologists Ch. Babjirao and E. Sivanagireddy, in a release here on Saturday.

According to them the Sengol — originally called Nandi Dhwaja — is seen in the left hand of Siva-Nataraja sculpture carved on the southern wall of Virupaksha temple, Pattadakal, a world Heritage site in Karnataka. The temple was built in 745 CE by Lokamahadevi, queen of Badami Chalukyan Emperor Vikramaditya-II (733-45CE). It was regarded as symbol of power by many dynasties in subsequent periods in South India, they explained.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.