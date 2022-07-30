Send rakhi to soldiers

Army Jawans patrol a snow-covered road on the Srinagar-Leh highway near Zojila pass. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

July 30, 2022 01:01 IST

Telangana Postal Circle, for the first time, in collaboration with Army Postal Services Directorate will facilitate sending rakhis to soldiers serving at the border.

Those interested can send rakhis in closed envelopes addressed to Jawaan/Soldier, c/o 1CBPO, New Delhi through 6,214 post offices across the State, or by handing them to their postman/Grameen Dak Sevak for booking of speed post by paying ₹41. This service will be available up to August 10.

In the interest of national security, senders are requested to send envelopes containing only the rakhi, and without the sender’s name, address or any other message.