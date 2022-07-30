Telangana

Send rakhi to soldiers

Army Jawans patrol a snow-covered road on the Srinagar-Leh highway near Zojila pass. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD
Syed Mohammed 11078 HYDERABAD July 30, 2022 01:01 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 01:06 IST

Telangana Postal Circle, for the first time, in collaboration with Army Postal Services Directorate will facilitate sending rakhis to soldiers serving at the border.

Those interested can send rakhis in closed envelopes addressed to Jawaan/Soldier, c/o 1CBPO, New Delhi through 6,214 post offices across the State, or by handing them to their postman/Grameen Dak Sevak for booking of speed post by paying ₹41. This service will be available up to August 10.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In the interest of national security, senders are requested to send envelopes containing only the rakhi, and without the sender’s name, address or any other message.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...