Send Raja Singh’s voice samples to FSL: Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday demanded that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator T Raja Singh’s voice samples be sent to the forensic science laboratory (FSL) to facilitate a water-tight investigation into his objectionable utterances against Prophet Muhammad, even as he alleged that the saffron party was trying to foment communal trouble in Hyderabad.

Mr Owaisi was speaking to the media in Darussalaam where he criticised the BJP and alleged that the party hated Muslims and Prophet Muhammad.

“I want his (Raja Singh’s) voice to be recorded and sent to the FSL. This criminal case should be strengthened. This should not be a case of lip service,” Mr Owaisi said.

The Hyderabad parliamentarian said that Mr Singh’s utterances were a continuation of those stated by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. “It is clear from this that the BJP hates Prophet Muhammad and Muslims. This is why you are seeing that to hurt and provoke Muslims such things are being done at regular interval. It is clear that the BJP hates Muslims and Prophet Muhammad,” he said.

“I want to give the following message to people of Telangana: BJP wants to ruin the peace in Telangana. BJP wants to ruin the peace in Hyderabad. BJP wants to perpetrate communal riots here. BJP wants to stop investment and growth here. For the sake of political ambition, the BJP is making their legislator say this rubbish. They should be stopped,” Mr Owaisi said.

In a separate development, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board to condemned the BJP legislator’s objectionable comments about Prophet Muhammad. In a statement released to the media, AIMPLB Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani described his comments as obscene, uncultured and hurtful.

He demanded that the government take steps to stop such incidents, frame laws which put an end to such hurtful behaviour, and fully implement existing laws that are aimed to curb communalism. Maulana Rahmani also appealed to the public to exercise restraint and show patience.

