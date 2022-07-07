Seminars on Civils

The Hindu FIC in association with Krishna Pradeep’s 21st Century IAS would conduct a series of seminars to sensitise students on various career options available for them if they prepare for Civil Services.

These seminars would help them to get an overview of planning and preparing for the much-coveted exam in India. They will also throw light on answer writing techniques, previous years’ questions, approaches to score over 300 and exam-oriented material.

Chairman of 21st Century IAS P. Krishna Pradeep would speak on Public Administration, and assistant director AFHQCS G. Vivekananda would speak on Anthropology. Other eminent speakers will enlighten students on various aspects of Civils preparation. Aspirants and parents interested in attending the seminar can contact 040-35052121 or 8686233879.