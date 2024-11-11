ADVERTISEMENT

Seminar on Persian manuscripts spotlights patronage and trade

Published - November 11, 2024 08:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day conference on Persian manuscripts brought out the history and stories associated with the times and the people. Organised by the English and Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad, in collaboration with the University of St Andrews, UK, the participants showed the role of Persian manuscripts in Indian historiography as well as culture.

“Based on the provenance many manuscripts are categorised as loot. But there was an important role played by patronage as well as trade,” said Malini Roy of the British Library as she spoke about a collection put together by Colonel Antoine Polier in the late 18th century in Awadh.

Among the artwork commissioned is a copy of a portrait of Sultan Abdullah Qutb Shah  that was made in Awadh sometime in 1773-1776.  Ms. Roy showed an image of a painting of Jama Masjid of Delhi that was commissioned by Polier, and later gifted to Eyre Coote couple, marking the beginning of interest in architectural artwork in India.

Sunil Sharma showed one of the works of Amir Khusrau with a seal of Tipu Sultan to buttress his argument about how the manuscripts of Amir Khusrau ended up in various royal collections in India and many of them are now found in western countries. Another researcher into Persian manuscripts, Jake Benson, showed how a cache of manuscripts looted from Awadh royal library in 1858 reached Multan in present day Pakistan and then got dispersed across the world including a majority of it in the UK.

The conference continues on November 12 at the same venue.

