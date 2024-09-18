GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Seminar focuses on Deccan identity and cosmopolitanism

Published - September 18, 2024 09:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The different strands of cosmopolitanism, the hallmarks of Deccan identity, came together on Wednesday at a day-long seminar on ‘Cosmopolitan Deccan’ at the Maulana Azad National Urdu University.

Seema Alavi built and shared her research on Indian Muslim scholars who travelled the world, dodged power-centres and tried to carve a niche for themselves beyond flat identities between British empire and the Ottoman Empire.

Ms. Alavi, whose “Muslim Cosmopolitanism in the Age of Empire” triggered new ways of seeing identities, spoke about Syed Fadl, who travelled from Malabar in present day Kerala to the edge of Empire. “They tested kinship, trade, commerce, and information networks and brought together the political economies and cultures of the Indian ocean and the Mediterranean worlds while retaining their self-identity,” said Ms. Alavi, professor of history at Ashoka University.

Two practising fabric designers, Ariba Khanam and Binil Mohan, shared how Kalamkari designs, created and crafted in the Coromandel region, reflected the world.

Heritage conservation consultant Sajjad Shahid linked the evolved language of Deccani with food habits, dress and architecture. He spotlighted poets who travelled from elsewhere in the country and decided to settle down by singing peans about the land and the people in Deccan.

Published - September 18, 2024 09:15 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.