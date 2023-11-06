ADVERTISEMENT

Semiconductor workshop held at BITS-Pilani Hyderabad campus

November 06, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Students, researchers and faculty members from science and engineering institutions of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh participated in a two-day immersive workshop ICAN 1.0, which aimed at introducing the participants to various aspect of semiconductor and derived technologies, at BITS-Pilani Hyderabad campus on November 5 and 6.

BITS faculty members, including Sanket Goel, Satish Dubey, Arshad Javed and Ponnalagu R.N., shed light on the activities taken up towards bolstering semiconductor and sensor ecosystems. Application of tools such as AI and machine learning in allied areas, overview of wearable sensor technologies, miniaturised sensors, integrated systems and possible entrepreneurial opportunities in the domain were discussed.

The workshop was organized and supported by Centre for Research Excellence in Semiconduction Technologies (CREST); MEMS, Microfluidics and Nanoelectronics (MMNE) Lab and BITS-Pilani Hyderabad campus. The workshop was organized as a scientific social responsibility (SSR) activity with support from Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), DST, according to a press release on Monday.

