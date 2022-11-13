‘Semi-orphan’ girl admitted in KGBV

Sadashivapet MEO takes initiative

The Hindu Bureau
November 13, 2022 20:37 IST

MEO D. Anjaiah admitting Bhargavi in KGBV at Sadashivapet in Sangareddy district | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

Molli Bhargavi is all of 12 years. Her mother left the family during her childhood. Father Shyam also left the native village of Nandi Kandi village in Sadashivapet mandal of Sangareddy district. He is staying in Hyderabad and making a living by working as daily wage labourer. However, he too is not taking care of the girl child.

Bhargavi has been staying with her grand-father Lingaiah, who himself is surviving on social pension amount. Finding it difficult to make ends meet, Bhargavi started working as a farm labourer so that she can earn some money.

Feeling bad about it, Lingaiah himself contacted mandal education officer D. Anjaiah seeking his help. The MEO reached Lingaiah’s house, spoke to him and got the girl admitted in KGBV in Sadashivapet on Saturday. The girl was provided with dresses, books and hostel accommodation immediately.

KGBV Special Officer Vijaya Lakshmi, Nizampur school teacher Praveen, Rajeswar and others were present on the occasion.

