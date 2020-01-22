Selfie points attract young voters

In order to encourage high polling percentage, the district administration has set up selfie points at the model polling stations in various parts of Sircilla and Vemulawada Municipalities in Rajanna-Sircilla district on Wednesday.

The model polling stations were set up at Kusuma Ramaiah School, Shivanagar High School, ZPHS (girls) School in Sircilla and Konaiyipalli village of Vemulawada. They were decked up colourfully with shamianas, red carpets, flowers and separate queue lines for women, pregnant women, for specially-abled persons with wheel-chairs and ramps etc. Besides, they had also set up a help desk to provide necessary guidance to the voters and also medical camp with medical fraternity to provide first aid.

The ambience was colourful and refreshing with special centre for selfie points stating that “Yes, I voted” to attract the young voters. Incidentally, there was good turnout at these polling stations and the voters heaved a sigh of relief with the facilities including drinking water, washrooms etc.

Collector D Krishna Bhaskar had formally inaugurated the model polling stations. Later, he exercised his franchise at MPP school in Geethanagar locality. He also took selfie pictures at the selfie points at the model polling station. Election observer Mod Abdul Azeem also visited the model polling stations and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements for the voters.

Cases booked

In separate incidents three voters one each in Banswada, Bheemgal and Division No.36 in Nizamabad took selfies while casting votes in favour of Congress and put them on social media. In Banswada the voter took the video casting vote in favour of the Congress and put the same in social media. Similarly, in Division No.36 the voter did the same using his vote at Nirmala Hrudaya Institutions. Presiding officers brought the matter to the notice of election authorities and basing on their complaints police booked the cases.