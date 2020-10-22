Self-styled godmen in Srisailam hooked to online matka

Hyderabad

22 October 2020 20:10 IST

The temple town of Srisailam in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh is abuzz with online matka gambling as self-styled godmen were found to be heavily involved in this banned activity to make a quick buck.

This came to light when Atmakur police of Kurnool district interrogated 21 ‘tricksters’, including a woman, who were arrested for trying to sell ‘naga sorakaya' (snake bottle gourd) to gullible people for a minimum of ₹10 lakh and a maximum of ₹30 lakh each.

Of 21 accused, four are from Kurnool and Anantapur, while the rest 17 are the native of Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool and Jogulamba Gadwal districts in Telangana.

Matka is a chance game where a punter gets a return of ₹90 for every Re one bet. Online gambling is banned in both the Telugu States.

When the mobile phone of prime accused Gopidesi Venkata Subba Rao was examined, the investigators found a number of online matka apps, and further going through his WhatsApp messages they stumbled upon frequent chats between some sadhus and others in the temple town, said Atmakur Deputy Commissioner of Police J Venkata Rao.

He said Venkata Subba Rao was also a self-styled godman, who lives in Vishweshwaraiah Annapurna Devi Ashramam, run by one Aravinda Reddy, a history-sheeter with Atmakur police station.

“They send messages to fellow gamblers in a code language and the bet money is transferred online to the punters’ bank accounts,” Mr. Rao said.

The offers given by the organisers are very lucrative. A message from the WhatsApp chat of a 'swamiji' read: Matka play live with a highest full rate. Same day withdrawal. Bumper offer in a deposit of ₹2,000 and more five % extra point. ₹10,000 and more 10 % extra, ₹20,000 and more 15 % extra and more ₹50,000 and more 20 % extra. Minimum deposit is ₹200 and minimum withdrawal is ₹1,000.

“With the arrest of this gang, we came to know that online gambling is rampant and quite popular among sadhus here. Measures will be taken to curb the illicit activity,” the officer said.

Initially, the godmen invest in the game with the money they get through alms and after getting good returns, holed themselves up for a couple of days in neighbouring villages or some parts of Telangana, as smoking and drinking alcohol is banned in the temple town.