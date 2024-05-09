Self-respect of Telangana will fly high only if BRS wins: KCR

Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) chief K Chandrashekhar Rao raked up the Telangana sentiment yet again reminding people that the self-respect flag of Telangana can fly high only if the BRS MPs enter the Parliament.

What would the Congress or the BJP MPs do except follow their bosses while the BRS MPs would ensure that Telangana’s self-respect was at stake with all that the BRS government had achieved was being compromised with now, Mr. KCR said.

Addressing a roadshow in Narsapur in Medak Parliamentary constituency on Wednesday evening, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was responsible for the deaths of 750 farmers who were opposing the farm laws and one cannot expect any justice for the farming community from such a person. “Narendra Modi’s agenda never includes the poor,” he said.

He appealed to the youth and other sections to think twice in the interests of Telangana and its future. Congress, he said, had come to power with false promises and now it was struggling to fulfil the promises while ignoring the welfare schemes launched by the BRS government.

Mr. KCR said, “Not a single promise of the Congress is being implemented except for the free ride for women in RTC buses. The present attitude of the Congress government is dangerous and if this continues all the efforts put in for nine years by the BRS in electricity and water issues would go down the drain. The Congress government is directionless and headless.”

“Unless we fight and defeat the Congress in these elections there is no way the government would be serious to fulfill the promises,” he added.

Recalling how the Kaleshwaram project had done wonders for Medak district, he said if Mallanna Sagar reservoir has to be filled with water the BRS MP candidate Venkatrami Reddy has to win with a huge majority.

Criticising former BRS MLA from Narsapur and his friend Madan Reddy for joining the Congress, he asked what was the need for him to leave the party at this ripe age. “It is time such people were taught a lesson,” he said.

