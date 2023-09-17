Self-respect of Telangana people hurt by Congress, BRS: Kishan Reddy

September 17, 2023 12:42 pm | Updated 12:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister for Culture, Tourism, and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy, also the TS BJP President, has accused the Congress Party and BRS Party of hurting the “self-respect” of Telangana people by not celebrating Liberation Day on Sunday.

“It is a huge mistake on the part of the Congress Party not to have celebrated Liberation Day for years and not remembering the sacrifices of the martyrs. The BRS Party too followed suit after it came to power since both parties are the same with close ties with the Majlis Party,” he charged, after hoisting the tricolour at the state office.

Greeting TS people on the occasion, Mr. Reddy has accused the Congress Party of making an attempt to “bury” the Telangana liberation struggle against the Nizam despite scores of people participating and many being martyred for the cause.

The BJP has been agitating since 1998 about the need to celebrate Liberation Day officially, and finally it became a reality only after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the initiative. The Congress Party had no “moral right” to conduct its CWC meeting in the twin cities having chosen to ignore the armed struggle over decades, he maintained.

Mr. Reddy said TS people should question Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for celebrating the ‘Unification Day’ and its context in light of what had happened in history. “We will celebrate the Liberation Day in every village when we come to power in the next elections because we are not scared of the Majlis Party, which has opposed it,” he added.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP and national OBC Morcha president K. Laxman took out a bike rally from Sundarayya Vignana Kendra in Bagh Lingampally to the party office to celebrate Mr. Modi’s birthday and also thank him for observing the ‘Vishwa Karma’ day where several welfare programmes are being launched for the benefit of the artisans.

He also urged the people not to be “misled” by KCR’s “new drama”“ demanding increased quota for BCs and women’s quota and demanded an explanation on how many BCs or women have been accommodated by the BRS in the Cabinet and the other posts.

