Self immolation bid at police station

Malyala Sagar, a 26-year-old painter and resident of Sunnambhattiwada, attempted self immolation in Mancherial police station in Mancherial district headquarters town on Monday. He had gone to the police station following lodging of a complaint by the parents of a minor girl accusing him of harassment of the latter.
Learning of the complaint, Sagar arrived at the police station with a bottle of petrol and doused himself with it before setting himself on fire. Police has booked a case and he was taken to Hyderabad for better treatment.
