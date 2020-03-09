Telangana

Self immolation bid at police station

Accused of harassing a minor girl

Malyala Sagar, a 26-year-old painter and resident of Sunnambhattiwada, attempted self immolation in Mancherial police station in Mancherial district headquarters town on Monday. He had gone to the police station following lodging of a complaint by the parents of a minor girl accusing him of harassment of the latter.

Learning of the complaint, Sagar arrived at the police station with a bottle of petrol and doused himself with it before setting himself on fire. Police has booked a case and he was taken to Hyderabad for better treatment.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 9, 2020 6:47:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/self-immolation-bid-at-police-station/article31024242.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY