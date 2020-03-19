Self-help apps to be treated as ‘fake news’, developers may be booked

At a time when panic over the coronavirus scare has gripped the world, smartphone ‘self-help’ apps claiming to analyse COVID-19 symptoms have started to surface in the city.

While it appears that Google Play Store has blocked any ‘COVID-19’ or ‘coronavirus’ related searches, those who have developed such apps appear to have found a workaround. They are using the APK files which have been shared on social media.

Workaround

An APK file unpacks an app in the Android ecosystem, thus enabling a download. Sending these files over social media or internet-powered messaging apps allows the receiver to download the app by simply tapping on the APK. Such files can be accessed by means of links as well.

However, downloading an app sent through APK files could be risky. They might compromise the safety of the phone and also its user. “Play Store has strong checks and balances in place. The biggest problem is that APK files shared on social media can contain spyware. After downloading the app using the APK file, the user may not even know that his or her phone has been compromised. I saw one such coronavirus self-diagnosis tool on a website. It is best to stay away, unless it is ratified by a competent authority,” Syed Zain, a data scientist, said.

Apart from the risk of compromising the phone, such apps may land developers in trouble with the law enforcement agencies. Speaking to The Hindu, IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said that these apps will be treated ‘fake news’ and ‘misleading’.

“The government has not released such apps and no certification has been given. The authority on coronavirus in India is the Indian Council of Medical Research. The Prime Minister has announced on MyGov.in that if any solutions are available, they be shared. Till the time a tech solution is finalised and announced, these apps will be considered as fake news and misleading,” Mr Ranjan said.

Police action

Meanwhile, Cyberabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar, who is also the nodal officer dealing with coronavirus panic, said that strict action would be initiated against persons developing and sharing such apps. “If we get a complaint, we will book cases against such people,” he said.