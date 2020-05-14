Telangana

Self-discipline, testing are the way forward as COVID-19 transmission danger continues: CCMB Director

CSIR-CCMB director Rakesh Mishra

CSIR-CCMB director Rakesh Mishra   | Photo Credit: file photo

Dangers of COVID-19 continues to lurk even if relaxations to the lockdown period continue to be given to keep the wheels of the economy and daily lives running. “We are seeing cases spiking up everyday and it is not surprising. We have to further enhance our testing capacity to understand which way the virus is going even if 70-80% infected persons are asymptomatic carriers because they are going to spread the disease. So, self-discipline is the key and we have to continue to maintain personal hygiene and social distancing,” insists CSIR-Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology (CCMB) Director Rakesh Mishra on Thursday.

“For a variety of reasons, perhaps even due to our genetic disposition and maybe due to exposure to other such viruses earlier, we seem to have a large percentage of asymptomatic patients. These carriers could infect the vulnerable like the elderly and those with co-morbidities so within our capacities, we need to go for more testing. Only then can we can understand the virus spread better because there is no valid proof single drug available and a vaccine is several months away in most optimistic assessment,” he asserted, in an exclusive interaction.

The issues related to the rapid testing kits had put brake to the plans for mass testing for sometime but there are encouraging signs of new antigen testing kits coming into play and these could help increase the testing numbers. “We need to keep the serious illness cases down considering our hospitals capacity to take care of them. We have been able to manage it well so far, but to ensure such cases don't spring up more we need to know the carriers even if asymptomatic, so that they can be isolated and quarantined for the mandatory 14 days before they spread to others or before they turn seriously ill,” he maintained.

Urgency of testing is there because “transmission is happening fast,” he said. “We can understand the anxiety of the governments to let the economy move and people cannot be put under lockdown indefinitely because of the revenues and incomes, however, the way forward is to ramp up testing between one to five lakh a day which the Central Government is seriously considering in next few days,” says the director.

Mass testing for the Coronavirus on the susceptible carriers would give precise data for epidemiologists and others to have some idea about the peaks, trough or flattening of the virus graph across the country. “We are thinking the virus would peak in June before flattening towards August,” feels Dr. Mishra.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 14, 2020 4:44:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/self-discpline-testing-are-the-way-forward-as-covid-19-transmission-danger-continues-ccmb-director/article31581419.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY