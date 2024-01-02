Self check-in from parking launched at RGI airport

January 02, 2024 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - HYDERABAD

GMR Hyderabad International Airport (GHIAL) has unveiled a city-side self-check-in facility, revolutionising the air travel experience for passengers. This feature situated at the parking area allows travellers to complete check-in, drop off baggage, and obtain boarding passes before entering the terminal, streamlining the departure process.

Travellers can easily navigate a two-step process, starting with self-service kiosks for check-in, boarding pass retrieval, and bag tag issuance. Moving on to the self-baggage drop unit, passengers place their luggage on a conveyor belt, initiating processing and prompting a swift confirmation to the respective airline. This seamless self-check-in experience is available from six hours before the flight until one hour before departure.

To enhance convenience and security, passengers can utilise self-check-in kiosks and boarding cards along with their Aadhaar card at the entry gate. It’s important to note that the city-side check-in services cater exclusively to regular-sized baggage.

S.G.K. Kishore, ED-South & Chief Innovation Officer, GMR Airports stated that this facility marks a significant step in reducing congestion within the terminal and providing passengers with a more relaxed, efficient, and stress-free journey commencement.