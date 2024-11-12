Self-attested undertaking sufficient to avail HMWS&SB OTS scheme

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has revised the One-Time Settlement scheme-2024 to encourage more users utilise the scheme.

While the scheme is ongoing and valid till November 31, an important revision, however, is consumers need not submit an affidavit. It is now being replaced by a self-attested undertaking.

According to the scheme’s initial rules notified in October, users who did not use the scheme in the past can get full waiver on late fee and interest, and it is up to 50% for past users. The users must also give a declaration that they will not default on the payment for the next two years, failing which the benefit extended will be cancelled.

The further relaxation now is that consumers will get 50% benefit if they had used the OTS-2020 scheme. All other consumers, except those who used the OTS except 2020, will get 100% waiver on interest and penalty.