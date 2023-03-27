Selection of industrial promoters for skill development in jails

March 27, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Hyderabad

A pre-proposal conference on Expression of Interest for selection of industrial promoters and corporate partners for skill development of inmates in prisons of Telangana was held at the Cherlapally Central Jail on Monday.

The Expression of Interest was aimed at collaborating with corporate world to provide skill learning and development opportunities to inmates of prisons in the State for their reformation and rehabilitation. Manufacturing and industrial service centres were proposed to be set up in prisons with the cooperation of industrial promoters, a release of Cherlapally Central Jail Superintendent Santosh Kumar Roy said.

The conference was attended by Principal Home Secretary and Director General of Prisons Jitender, Rachakonda Police Commissioner D.S. Chauhan and senior officials of Prisons department.

In his address, Mr. Jitender urged the prospective partners in the programme to provide employment opportunities to the prisoners after their sentence. He also urged them to visit the prisons for first hand information about the conditions existing there.