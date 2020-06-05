Select union leaders being favoured, charges BJP

BJP MLC and Greater Hyderabad city president N. Ramachander Rao has accused the government of suppressing voices of its employees by doling out benefits to close relatives of select union leaders.

In a press statement on Friday, Mr. Rao charged that the Education Department has issued a GO-89 on May 28 extending service of Ch Venkateshwarlu, senior lecturer in chemistry working in the Institute of Leather Technology (ILT) for two more years after he had retired on May 31. The lecturer happened to be the husband of Mrs. Mamta, president of Telangana Gazetted Officers Association (TGO).

The service of another employee working in the Excise Department Venkatesham was extended for two years and he happened to be close relative of Rajender, general secretary of TNGO. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is fulfilling wishes of “some employees union leaders from back door to suppress their long pending demands like implementation of Pay Revision Commission (PRC) and Interim Relief (IR) and increase of retirement age to 60 years.

“These leaders who got benefited for their relatives are maintaining silence just by submitting memorandums on the pending demands of employees,” alleged the BJP leader. The TRS government had promised to increase retirement age of government employees during elections but “forgot this promise” and is now indulging in “luring union leaders” by satisfying them with “back door tactics”, he added.