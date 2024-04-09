Seizures by enforcement agencies monitoring the poll process cross ₹100 crore mark  

April 09, 2024 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Seizure of cash, liquor and other items by the State and Central enforcement agencies deployed to keep a watch on allurements offered in different forms to voters in the forthcoming elections to Lok Sabha have crossed the ₹100 crore mark since the announcement of poll schedule on March 16.

The State Police, Excise and Commercial Taxes as well as Central agencies like Income Tax and Customs have intensified their vigil resulting in the seizure of cash, liquor and other material worth ₹100.33 crore till Sunday. The State police department topped the list with seizure of cash and other items worth ₹46.99 crore followed by the State Excise department which seized liquor and other allurements worth ₹25.70 crore.

Commercial Taxes department personnel reported a seizure of ₹13.67 crore so far while the amount apprehended by raids/interception by the Income Tax personnel was pegged at ₹8.86 crore. The Customs department (₹3.58 crore), Enforcement Directorate (₹1.25 crore) and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (₹25.91 lakh) also contributed their share in the seizures, according to officials.

Offer of freebies like laptops, cookers and sarees continues to be reported from different parts of the State with officials seizing items worth ₹7.04 crore since the announcement of the election schedule. The enforcement agencies have foiled efforts to distribute precious metals like gold and silver in some areas with items worth ₹10.33 crore seized during the period. Drugs and other narcotics worth ₹16.49 crore have been seized so far.

With the poll date more than a month away, officials are exuding confidence of more seizures in the coming days as the election campaign reaches its peak.

