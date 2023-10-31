Seizure of cash, liquor, precious metals and other freebies cross ₹400 crore mark

October 31, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The spate of seizure of ‘illicit’ cash, liquor and precious metals and other freebies in the run up to the forthcoming Assembly elections is continuing.

Enforcement agencies have seized cash, liquor, precious metals and other freebies worth an estimated ₹16.16 crore during the 24-hour period from 9 a.m. on Monday. This takes the total seizures in excess of ₹400 crore – ₹ 412.46 crore – from October 9, the date of announcement of election schedule, till Tuesday. This is in sharp contrast with the ₹111 crore worth cash, liquor and other freebies seized during the entire election period — October 6 to December 7 — in 2018 Assembly elections. The amount was much lesser at ₹76 crore during the 2014 elections conducted in the erstwhile undivided State.

Cash seizure during the 24-hour period was ₹5.6 crore taking the total to ₹145.32 crore during the past 23 days. Precious metals including 4.68 kg of gold, 4.89 kg silver estimated to cost ₹2.76 crore were seized during the period taking the total value of precious metals seized so far to ₹165.01 crore.

Officials of the enforcement agencies seized other freebies like sarees, mobiles, laptops and rice worth ₹3.11 crore. Interestingly, mobiles, laptops, pressure cookers, four-wheelers and others valued at ₹39.98 crore had been seized during the 23-day period indicating the intensity with which the political parties are trying to woo the electorate.

Liquor worth ₹4.17 crore and drugs/narcotics including ganja with an estimated value of over ₹50 lakh had been seized during the 24-hour period. The total value of narcotics/drugs seized since the announcement of election schedule has reached ₹22.31 crore.

