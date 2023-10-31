HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Seizure of cash, liquor, precious metals and other freebies cross ₹400 crore mark

Higher seizures in sharp contrast with previous elections  

October 31, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

M Rajeev
M. Rajeev
Enforcement agencies have seized ₹145.32 crore in the 23 days since the announcement of the election schedule.

Enforcement agencies have seized ₹145.32 crore in the 23 days since the announcement of the election schedule. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The spate of seizure of ‘illicit’ cash, liquor and precious metals and other freebies in the run up to the forthcoming Assembly elections is continuing.

Enforcement agencies have seized cash, liquor, precious metals and other freebies worth an estimated ₹16.16 crore during the 24-hour period from 9 a.m. on Monday. This takes the total seizures in excess of ₹400 crore – ₹ 412.46 crore – from October 9, the date of announcement of election schedule, till Tuesday. This is in sharp contrast with the ₹111 crore worth cash, liquor and other freebies seized during the entire election period — October 6 to December 7 — in 2018 Assembly elections. The amount was much lesser at ₹76 crore during the 2014 elections conducted in the erstwhile undivided State.

Cash seizure during the 24-hour period was ₹5.6 crore taking the total to ₹145.32 crore during the past 23 days. Precious metals including 4.68 kg of gold, 4.89 kg silver estimated to cost ₹2.76 crore were seized during the period taking the total value of precious metals seized so far to ₹165.01 crore.

Officials of the enforcement agencies seized other freebies like sarees, mobiles, laptops and rice worth ₹3.11 crore. Interestingly, mobiles, laptops, pressure cookers, four-wheelers and others valued at ₹39.98 crore had been seized during the 23-day period indicating the intensity with which the political parties are trying to woo the electorate.

Liquor worth ₹4.17 crore and drugs/narcotics including ganja with an estimated value of over ₹50 lakh had been seized during the 24-hour period. The total value of narcotics/drugs seized since the announcement of election schedule has reached ₹22.31 crore.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.