Seizure of cash and other freebies inching closer to ₹275 crore mark  

May 06, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Seizure of cash, liquor and other voter inducement material since the announcement of schedule for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections is nearing the ₹275 crore-mark.

Officials of the enforcement departments have seized cash and other items worth ₹269.31 crore till Sunday. Cash formed major chunk of the total seizures at ₹92.6 crore followed by gold and silver ornaments worth ₹60.76 crore. Liquor worth ₹57.45 crore was also seized in the process along with drugs/narcotics worth an estimated ₹28.42 crore.

Distribution of other freebies like laptops, sarees, cookers and others too was on the higher side going by seizure of these commodities worth ₹30.07 crore till Sunday, authorities concerned reported.

With the election just one week away, officials suspect that efforts to distribute voter inducement material could rise. The departments concerned were asked to intensify their vigil in all the vulnerable areas, especially the constituencies identified as cash sensitive.