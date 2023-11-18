Seizure of ₹7.40 crore cash results in IT raids at a farmhouse

November 18, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Flying Squad Team (FST) of the Election Commission of India (ECI) seized ₹7.40 crore cash from six vehicles during a vehicle check on the APPA circle of the Outer Ring Road near Moinabad. Following the seizure, officials from the Income Tax Department raided a farmhouse in the same area on Sunday.

“During the questioning, the men carrying the cash claimed that they were ordered to move the amount from a farmhouse in Moinabad,” informed Rajendra Nagar DCP R. Jagadeeshwar Reddy.

After the Cyberabad police informed the I-T Department about the seizure and the farmhouse, overnight raids were conducted. “It is too early to reveal names or political affiliations as of now,” said the police officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.