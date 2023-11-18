ADVERTISEMENT

Seizure of ₹7.40 crore cash results in IT raids at a farmhouse

November 18, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Flying Squad Team (FST) of the Election Commission of India (ECI) seized ₹7.40 crore cash from six vehicles during a vehicle check on the APPA circle of the Outer Ring Road near Moinabad. Following the seizure, officials from the Income Tax Department raided a farmhouse in the same area on Sunday. 

“During the questioning, the men carrying the cash claimed that they were ordered to move the amount from a farmhouse in Moinabad,” informed Rajendra Nagar DCP R. Jagadeeshwar Reddy.

After the Cyberabad police informed the I-T Department about the seizure and the farmhouse, overnight raids were conducted. “It is too early to reveal names or political affiliations as of now,” said the police officials. 

