Seizure of ₹7.40 crore cash results in IT raids at a farmhouse

November 18, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Flying Squad Team (FST) of the Election Commission of India (ECI) seized ₹7.40 crore cash from six vehicles during a vehicle check on the APPA circle of the Outer Ring Road near Moinabad. Following the seizure, officials from the Income Tax Department raided a farmhouse in the same area on Sunday.

“During the questioning, the men carrying the cash claimed that they were ordered to move the amount from a farmhouse in Moinabad,” informed Rajendra Nagar DCP R. Jagadeeshwar Reddy.

After the Cyberabad police informed the I-T Department about the seizure and the farmhouse, overnight raids were conducted. “It is too early to reveal names or political affiliations as of now,” said the police officials.