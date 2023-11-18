HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Seizure of ₹7.40 crore cash results in IT raids at a farmhouse

November 18, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Flying Squad Team (FST) of the Election Commission of India (ECI) seized ₹7.40 crore cash from six vehicles during a vehicle check on the APPA circle of the Outer Ring Road near Moinabad. Following the seizure, officials from the Income Tax Department raided a farmhouse in the same area on Sunday. 

“During the questioning, the men carrying the cash claimed that they were ordered to move the amount from a farmhouse in Moinabad,” informed Rajendra Nagar DCP R. Jagadeeshwar Reddy.

After the Cyberabad police informed the I-T Department about the seizure and the farmhouse, overnight raids were conducted. “It is too early to reveal names or political affiliations as of now,” said the police officials. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.