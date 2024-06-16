Seethakka unveils ₹20,000 crore annual bank linkage plan for SHGs

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) called upon Self Help Groups (SHGs) to use the bank linkage initiative offered by the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) for their economic empowerment.

She unveiled the 2024-25 annual bank linkage plan on Saturday, which includes an allocation of ₹20,000 crore for 3,56,273 SHGs, and announced a five-year target of providing ₹1 lakh crore bank loans to SHGs.

Ms. Seethakka emphasised on the new government’s commitment to women’s economic empowerment. She highlighted that from December 2023 to March 2024, the government had given ₹264.34 crore to 2,53,864 SHGs. She also mentioned that the group accidental insurance scheme for SHG members offers ₹10 lakh coverage to each member in case of accidental death and loans up to ₹2 lakh per member if there is a death in family.

Further, the Minister said that SHGs would receive an additional ₹50 crore for stitching school uniforms. She announced plans to establish Mahila Shakti canteens at various public places, tourist centres, and government offices across the State.

The government has also committed ₹4,500 crore for other livelihood programmes and plans to provide training and skill upgradation for women in sectors related to agriculture.