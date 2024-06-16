GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Seethakka unveils ₹20,000 crore annual bank linkage plan for SHGs

Seethakka unveiled the 2024-25 annual bank linkage plan, which includes an allocation of ₹20,000 crore for 3,56,273 SHGs, and announced a five-year target of providing ₹1 lakh crore bank loans to SHGs

Published - June 16, 2024 03:55 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka). File.

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka). File.

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) called upon Self Help Groups (SHGs) to use the bank linkage initiative offered by the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) for their economic empowerment.

She unveiled the 2024-25 annual bank linkage plan on Saturday, which includes an allocation of ₹20,000 crore for 3,56,273 SHGs, and announced a five-year target of providing ₹1 lakh crore bank loans to SHGs.

Ms. Seethakka emphasised on the new government’s commitment to women’s economic empowerment. She highlighted that from December 2023 to March 2024, the government had given ₹264.34 crore to 2,53,864 SHGs. She also mentioned that the group accidental insurance scheme for SHG members offers ₹10 lakh coverage to each member in case of accidental death and loans up to ₹2 lakh per member if there is a death in family.

Further, the Minister said that SHGs would receive an additional ₹50 crore for stitching school uniforms. She announced plans to establish Mahila Shakti canteens at various public places, tourist centres, and government offices across the State.

The government has also committed ₹4,500 crore for other livelihood programmes and plans to provide training and skill upgradation for women in sectors related to agriculture.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.