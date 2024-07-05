GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Seethakka sends defamation notice to KCR, BRS

Published - July 05, 2024 09:50 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his party have been served a notice by the lawyer of Minister Seethakka for an unconditional apology for posting videos on the party’s social media platforms with baseless allegations linking her to illegal sand mining.

The notice served by advocate Krishna Kumar Goud Naguluri alleged that several videos are being posted on party’s social media platforms and also by BRS leaders. He said that KCR was responsible for the content in those videos and cited a post “Indiramma Rajyam, Isukaralla Rajyam” that was on ‘X’.

He said the main purpose of broadcasting and disseminating such false, libellous and defamatory content was to tarnish the image and reputation of the Minister with the sole object of sensationalism and to defame, demean and belittle her.

The notice further said that this has caused incalculable damage to her to the tune of ₹100 crore. Therefore, he sought an unconditional written apology and also broadcasting of a video apology acknowledging the defamatory nature, failing which Ms. Seethakka would be constrained to take recourse to legal remedies.

