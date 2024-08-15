GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Seethakka demands apology from KTR for remarks against women passengers

Published - August 15, 2024 06:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Danasari Anasuya aka Seethakka has demanded an unconditional apology from BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao for his ‘objectionable’ comments against women using the free bus travel facility in Telangana.

In a press statement on Thursday, Ms. Seethakka said that KTR meant “women could break dance or perform a record dance in RTC buses”.

“Is this the culture of respect your father taught you, KTR? You have no respect for women,” she said, talking about the Telangana government’s ongoing efforts to empower women, particularly through welfare schemes like the Mahalakshmi scheme.

She highlighted the implementation of free bus ride for women as a significant measure to alleviate transportation burden for women from poor background. “What is wrong if women work while commuting? If they are doing small chores while on buses, it is wicked to talk like this,” she added, condemning KTR’s choice of words.

Several videos have gone viral where women were seen doing their household work while travelling. The video makers made fun of such travellers sharing them on social media platforms.

