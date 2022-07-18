Seethakka clarifies on her vote, says she voted as per her conscience

Some confusion was created over the vote cast by Congress MLA from Mulugu D. Anasuya alias Seethakka in the Presidential election, polling for which was held in the State Assembly here on Monday.

However, Ms. Sethakka clarified later that there was no confusion and she had cast her vote as per her conscience. She stated that confusion was created as she had sought another ballot paper as the marker given by the polling officials got marked on the top corner of the ballot paper by mistake. But, it was not in space against the names of any of the two candidates in the fray.

“I have marked my preference properly against the candidate of my choice as prescribed. A section of the media has, however, went on air stating that she had cast her vote in favour of a candidate against her party’s decision and it is wrong. I have cast my vote to the candidate of my choice as per my conscience”, Ms. Seethakka told media persons later.