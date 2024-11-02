Seethakka calls for special drive to empower women through SHGs

HYDERABAD

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Seethakka has directed officials to undertake a special drive to include each eligible woman in self-help groups (SHGs) across the State.

While interacting with District Rural Development Officers (DRDOs) through a video conference from the Secretariat on Saturday, she said that week-long programmes to celebrate the Indira Mahila Shakti scheme will be held in the first week of December. She asked them to hold regular meetings with village-level bankers to ensure effective loan disbursement to SHGs.

The Minister also outlined an action plan for the next five months under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), and said that the scheme should not only provide employment but also prioritise works that directly benefit infrastructure projects, agricultural development, and village sanitation.

She told them to complete all ongoing projects within the Budget, and said that ₹1,372 crore has been allocated for NREGS for this fiscal, which is expected to be completed by March.

Further, the Minister called for a proactive approach in implementing Swachh Bharat Mission initiatives, with a focus on increasing individual sanitary latrine coverage in rural households.

She urged officials to expedite the construction of check dams, canal repair works, and enhance village infrastructure. Stressing the importance of local participation, she instructed that Gram Sabhas be held regularly to gather feedback from villagers related to NREGS works.

PR and RD Secretary Lokesh Kumar, SERP CEO Divya Devarajan, PR & RD Commissioner Anita Ramachandran, Special Commissioner B. Shafiullah, and other senior officials were present during the video conference.

