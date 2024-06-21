ADVERTISEMENT

Seethakka bats for effective business models to empower SHGs  

Published - June 21, 2024 03:57 am IST - HYDERABAD

Seethakka spoke about the importance of women’s empowerment and proposed various business ventures such as Aadhaar centres, Mee-Seva centres, poultry and dairy farms, Mahila Shakti canteens, and start-ups

The Hindu Bureau

Minister Seethakka at a review meeting on Mahila Shakti action plan at TGIRD on Thursday.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Seethakka instructed District Rural Development officials to undertake a week-long special programme to identify and implement effective business models for empowering Self-Help Group (SHG) members. A video conference with District Collectors will soon be held to discuss government’s measures for SHGs.

At a meeting held at the Telangana Institute of Rural Development (TGIRD) on Thursday, Ms. Seethakka reviewed the State-level action plan for Mahila Shakti programme. She emphasised the need for practical business models tailor-made for local requirements. The meeting was attended by PR and RD Principal Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania, TGIRD Chief Executive Officer P. Katyayani Devi, and other DRDO officials.

Ms. Seethakka spoke about the importance of women’s empowerment and proposed various business ventures such as Aadhaar centres, Mee-Seva centres, poultry and dairy farms, Mahila Shakti canteens, and start-ups. She stressed on maintaining high standards of taste and cleanliness in the canteens.

Referring to rampant food adulteration, particularly in milk, the Minister called for efforts to curb the sale of adulterated products. She advocated for quality in Mahila Shakti canteens and introduction of local flavours and traditional drinks like ‘Ippa Puvvu Laddu’ and ‘Nannari Sharbat’ in urban areas.

Seethakka urged officials to align with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy‘s vision of making women millionaires and emphasised the role of officers as ‘brand ambassadors’ of Mahila Shakti. She also directed the provision of extra uniforms to government school students by August 15. PR&RD Special Commissioner B. Shafiullah, Commissioner ESD T Ravi Kiran, and other officials attended the meeting. 

